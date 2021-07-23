China launches new anti-dumping probe into steel products from Japan, S.Korea and EU

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares dropped on Wednesday, weighed by a continued sell-off in Chinese stocks and worries over a record increase in domestic coronavirus cases, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. ** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.86 points, or 0.24%, to 3,224.67 as of 0206 GMT, after gaining 0.24% on Tuesday. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.13% and 2.16%, respectively, and internet giant Naver tumbled 2.10%. ** Chinese major stock indexes extended declines amid growing fears about a government crackdown on tech and other sectors. ** Further denting the sentiment, South Korea reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, a record daily increase, even after the government stepped up virus-related distancing regulations. ** All eyes will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says on Wednesday after the two-day policy meeting, especially in relation to inflation, economic growth, interest rates and on tapering. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 275.4 billion won ($238.70 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 370.32 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 287. ** The won was quoted at 1,153.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% lower than its previous close at 1,150.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,154.3 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 points to 110.23. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 1.421%. ($1 = 1,153.7400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)