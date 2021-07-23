Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China launches new anti-dumping probe into steel products from Japan, S.Korea and EU

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China on Friday launched an anti-dumping investigation into grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea and the European Union following the expiry of tariffs in place for the last five years. Those tariffs will, however, be reinstated during the investigation which is due to be...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Steel#Jfe Steel#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#Ministry Of Commerce#Beijing Shougang#Japanese#Jfe Steel Corp#Korean#Posco#Pkx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Industryinvesting.com

EU extends tariffs on U.S. biodiesel for five years

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will retain its tariffs on U.S. biodiesel for a further five years after concluding that removing them would likely lead to a surge of imports at artificially low prices. The tariffs, dating back to 2009, will be extended until 2026, the EU official journal...
Marketsinvesting.com

China A50 Index In Focus: Assessing The Fallout From Last Week’s Selloff

Chinese stocks grabbed all the headlines last week, with the country intermittently, and seemingly arbitrarily, cracking down and relaxing regulations on fast-growing technology and education stocks. Though Chinese authorities sought to limit the damage of the restrictions later in the week, China has undoubtedly suffered some reputational damage among the global investor community that could serve as a headwind for the country’s assets moving forward.
Marketsinvesting.com

Foreigners Return to China Stocks After Tech, Education Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have started loading up on Chinese stocks again following the rout last month that pushed the benchmark index to the lowest in nine months. Foreigners bought a net $19.7 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) over the past four trading sessions via trading links with Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to Bloomberg data. If they continue buying up shares via trading links on Tuesday, that will be the longest streak since the end of April.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

South Korea July exports grow 29.6% on strong semiconductor shipments

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--South Korea’s exports in July grew by 29.6% year on year to a record high of $55.4bn, thanks to strong shipment and prices of semiconductor chips, official data showed on Monday. Shipments to China - South Korea’s biggest export market - rose by 15.7% year on year in July...
EconomyPosted by
TheSpoon

Japan: Next Meats Announces New Alternative Protein Production Facility

Tokyo-based Next Meats Co. announced today their plan to start construction of their alternative protein “NEXT Factory” in Niigata, Japan. The new, large-scale facility will be dedicated to the development of alternative proteins, feature both and R&D lab as well as a production line, and is scheduled to be completed next summer.
Economyrubbernews.com

India opts against duties on NBR from EU, China, Japan and Russia

NEW DELHI—The Indian government has decided not to impose antidumping duties on acrylonitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) imports from China, the European Union, Japan and Russia. The July 20 decision was made following an investigation by the country's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, which found NBR imports from those regions had...
Economywsau.com

China to raise export tariffs for some steel products from Aug. 1

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will raise export tariffs for pig iron and ferrochrome products from Aug. 1 to promote high-quality development of the steel sector, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Export tariffs for high-purity pig iron will be lifted to 20% and for ferrochrome will be increased to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall on virus worries, China stocks sell-off

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares dropped on Wednesday, weighed by a continued sell-off in Chinese stocks and worries over a record increase in domestic coronavirus cases, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. ** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.86 points, or 0.24%, to 3,224.67 as of 0206 GMT, after gaining 0.24% on Tuesday. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.13% and 2.16%, respectively, and internet giant Naver tumbled 2.10%. ** Chinese major stock indexes extended declines amid growing fears about a government crackdown on tech and other sectors. ** Further denting the sentiment, South Korea reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, a record daily increase, even after the government stepped up virus-related distancing regulations. ** All eyes will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says on Wednesday after the two-day policy meeting, especially in relation to inflation, economic growth, interest rates and on tapering. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 275.4 billion won ($238.70 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 370.32 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 287. ** The won was quoted at 1,153.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% lower than its previous close at 1,150.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,154.3 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 points to 110.23. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 1.421%. ($1 = 1,153.7400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Economykfgo.com

China extends anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes on U.S. polyphenylene ether

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry said on Monday it has extended anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations on imports from the United States of polyphenylene ether, a polymer prized for its heat resistance and used in the automotive and electronics industries. The anti-dumping probe has been extended until Feb. 3, 2022...
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

World steel production rises 11.6%, but China lags behind

LONDON, Jul 23 (Reuters) – Global steel production rose 11.6% year-on-year in June, but 1.5% growth in top producer China was constrained by government efforts to curb emissions , a factor that analysts expect will further reduce production. Crude steel production climbed to 167.9 million tonnes in June, according to...
HealthForeign Policy

Vaccines Are Japan’s New Tool to Counter China

Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through the entirety of the Summer Olympics. The decree, which lasts until Aug. 22, will bar all spectators from participating in the games. Suga’s announcement was triggered by the delta variant’s proliferation in Tokyo, exacerbated by persistently low vaccination rates. Only around 23 percent of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated—the lowest figure in the G-7.
Worldwkzo.com

U.S., Japan, S.Korea discuss Taiwan Strait issues, N.Korea

(Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait and denuclearization of North Korea during a meeting with foreign ministers from South Korea and Japan, a State Department spokesperson said. Sherman met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and South...
U.S. Politicskelo.com

U.S., Japan, S.Korea vow to deepen climate, pandemic cooperation – U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Japanese and South Korean counterparts committed in talks to deepening trilateral cooperation on the climate crisis, pandemic response, economic resilience and recovery, the U.S. State Department said in a statement. Sherman met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori...
Markets104.1 WIKY

CME’s BrokerTec to launch new collateral basket for EU bonds

LONDON (Reuters) – Electronic bond trading platform BrokerTec will on Monday launch a collateral basket for bonds issued by the European Union, marking a further step in the EU’s transformation into one of the world’s biggest borrowers. The 27-nation EU, which borrowed relatively small amounts before the coronavirus pandemic, has...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US, EU and NATO accuse China of launching a global campaign of cyberattacks

The United States, the European Union and NATO allied countries on Monday accused the Chinese regime of having orchestrated a global campaign of cyberattacks that included the hacking, earlier this year, of Microsoft’s email server. This is the first NATO statement that identifies Beijing as responsible for a computer attack. The alliance singled out China at its summit last June as one of the great global security challenges.
Chinahawaiitelegraph.com

Fight against climate change opens new avenues for China-EU cooperation

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Shuttling between stations in an assembly hall of a manufacturing base located in the Sino-France Ecology Park in Chengdu, several automated electric trucks carry materials in an orderly and efficient manner, enabling a brand-new car to roll off the production line in less than 20 hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy