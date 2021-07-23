Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

With camps, college visits back, TribLive HSSN Preseason All-Stars are busy this summer

By Chris Harlan
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQ4Sb_0b5KML9t00
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review The top 25 HS football players from the WPIAL and City League pose for a photo during a Trib HSSN event on July 22, 2021, at Kennywood. In the front row, from left, are Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock, West Allegheny’s Gavin Miller, Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Daniels and Gateway’s Brad Birch. In the second row are Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish, Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne, Serra Catholic’s Pharoh Fisher, North Hills’ Robert Dickerson, Woodland Hills’ Deontae Williams, Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli, Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins, Central Valley’s Landon Alexander and Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen. In the back row are Kiski Area’s Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson, Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin, Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley, Blackhawk’s Lorenzo Jenkins, Gateway’s Patrick Body, North Allegheny’s Jacob Porter, Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan and Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons. Also on the team are Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher and Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca.

As Josh Jenkins walked into Kennywood Park, passing the merry-go-round and the Sky Rocket, the Sto-Rox quarterback marveled at just how much life has improved in a year.

At this time last summer, Western Pennsylvania’s high school football players were mostly staying close to home and wondering whether there’d be a 2020 season at all. Now, with optimism for a more normal fall, many are making up for lost time with a hectic summer that has kept them on the go.

Their latest stop came Thursday at Kennywood for an event honoring the 25 players on the TribLive HSSN Preseason All-Star Football Team. The live-streamed show recognized the top players in the WPIAL and City League.

The event didn’t take place last summer when gathering sizes were restricted statewide.

“As I was walking into Kennywood today, I was looking at everybody,” said Jenkins, a junior who ranks among the WPIAL’s top passers. “Last year we couldn’t even do this because covid was a big thing and shut down everything. Now, to walk in here and see everybody, it’s crazy.”

Along with Jenkins, the preseason all-star team featured Central Valley’s Landon Alexander and Sean FitzSimmons, Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish and Anthony Speca, Gateway’s Brad Birch and Patrick Body, Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin and Devin Whitlock, Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Daniels, North Hills’ Robert Dickerson, Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry, Serra Catholic’s Pharoh Fisher, Pine-Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley, Blackhawk’s Lorenzo Jenkins, Kiski Area’s Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, West Allegheny’s Gavin Miller, Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen, Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne, North Allegheny’s Jacob Porter, Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson, Woodland Hills’ Deontae Williams and Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli.

Twenty-three of the 25 all-stars attended Thursday’s event.

“We’ve wanted to do this since middle school,” said Dickerson, speaking for himself and Blackhawk’s Lorenzo Jenkins, a former youth-league teammate in the North Hills. “It’s nice to have our goals come true.”

Said Lorenzo Jenkins: “It’s honestly been a dream of mine since eighth grade to be a part of this.”

Yet, their trip to West Mifflin wasn’t their longest this summer.

Jenkins visited “dream school” Florida State in June along with camps at Pitt and Youngstown State. Dickerson, a two-sport standout, attended Penn State’s football camp while also playing baseball tournaments on weekends.

Recruits weren’t able to make campus visits with coaches last summer when the NCAA declared those months a dead period on the calendar.

“This summer feels more like my freshman and sophomore year,” Dickerson said. “It’s back to normal.”

High school football teams across the state will start heat acclimatization Aug. 9. The first practices are Aug. 16 with Week Zero season openers Aug. 27.

In recent weeks, Josh Jenkins and his Sto-Rox teammates made visits to Ohio State and Pitt, along with 7-on-7 passing camps at Slippery Rock, Westminster and St. Francis. A year ago, there were no camps.

“I didn’t even know what a camp felt like,” said Jenkins, who hasn’t slowed down much all summer.

He is not alone.

With football season only weeks away, some all-stars were hoping to squeeze in another college trip or two before the summer ends. Whitlock was headed to Harrisonburg, Va., for a camp at James Madison.

“My summer has been all filled up,” said Whitlock, a senior at Belle Vernon. “I’m just making up lost time that I’m trying to get back.”

Watch an archived broadcast of the TribLive HSSN Preseason All-Star Football Team selection show.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
82
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Belle Vernon, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Jenkins
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Robert Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Kennywood#Wpial#City League#Central Catholic#Gateway#Laurel Highlands#Blackhawk#Armstrong#Penn Trafford#Youngstown State#Penn State#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) — Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed. Biles -- considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy