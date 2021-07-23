Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

Surge in Delta variant raises concern over end to CDC eviction moratorium

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
With Florida leading the nation in new COVID-19 infections, experts have expressed growing concern over the CDC’s eviction moratorium expiring at the end of the month.

"A year ago, the federal government put in this eviction ban based on the health considerations, they didn't want people thrown out on the street in the middle of a pandemic,” said Pinellas County attorney Matt Weidner, who represents tenants facing evictions.

"I was looking at the docket earlier today and seeing just a staggering number of eviction cases that have already been filed something beyond 500 just in June,” he said.

Compare that to just about 250 cases in Pinellas from the same time period last year. Data shows eviction filings are up in Hillsborough as well.

"The (COVID-19) conditions are as bad as they were when this started,” said Weidner.

It’s a growing concern for people like Michelle Davis of St. Petersburg. She received notice in early July that she would have to be out of her apartment at the end of the month.

“I'm on a fixed income, I've been retired for seven years, I don't have a wad of cash I can put my hands on. My rent has been two-thirds of my income, so I struggle monthly to even pay my utilities,” she said. "I really have nowhere lined up to go.”

Weidner says there is still help available for those in Davis’ shows. However, renters must act fast.

“There's a very, very short timeline, under which you can be out of the house,” he said, urging tenants facing eviction to not ignore notices from the landlord and the courts. “I would say, reach out to the counties that have these emergency rental assistance programs, make sure you file something with the court if nothing else… so the court can communicate with you and you don't get caught by surprise,” he said.

OURFlorida is a state resource with $850 million for renters and struggling landlords to keep tenants in their homes. Tampa Bay area counties have been allocated funding to give tenants emergency relief before it’s too late.

