Ronald G. Coomes, 73, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on October 3, 1947 to the late Herman and Drusie Clark Coomes. Ronald retired from Don Moore Automotive where he worked as a Finance Manager for 28 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and an active participant in their Men’s Club. Ronald was on the Towne Square Mall Board of Directors, when the mall first opened, and the Vice President of Merchandising for SW Anderson’s. Ronald enjoyed watching University of Kentucky and Notre Dame basketball and football and was a passionate fan of horse racing! In his free time, he enjoyed running II Brothers Treasures Antique Store.