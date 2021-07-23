Cards talk improved defense at ACC Media Days

(WAVE) - UofL coaches and players used their time at ACC Media Days on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, to trumpet an improved defense. “The two things that we want to be able to defensively this year better than we did last year, although we have come a long way in the last two years defensively, #1 is create more pressure on the quarterback,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “We have not been able to create enough pressure and create enough sacks. I think that will help our defense and I think when we do that, that’s gonna help our #2 thing, which is create more turnovers.”