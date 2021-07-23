Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newburgh, IN

Frank L. Chapman, Sr.

The Owensboro Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank L. Chapman Sr., 68, of Newburgh, IN, passed away July 19, 2021, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 21, 1952, in Chicago, IL, to the late Louis and Catherine Dumelle Chapman. Frank worked as a floor trader for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and then as a grain merchandiser for Consolidated Grain and Barge. After his retirement, he was the founder and owner of Lakeview Commodities, LLC. Frank served as a founder and commissioner of the Geneva Baseball Association, and also served as the treasurer of the city of Geneva, IL for some time. He was outgoing, loved to travel (especially to Key West), and was a lifelong Cubs fan.

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merritt, IL
City
Evansville, IL
City
Geneva, IL
City
Evansville, IN
City
Geneva, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Newburgh, IN
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Lakeview Commodities#Llc#Cubs#Feeding America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy