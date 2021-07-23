Frank L. Chapman Sr., 68, of Newburgh, IN, passed away July 19, 2021, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 21, 1952, in Chicago, IL, to the late Louis and Catherine Dumelle Chapman. Frank worked as a floor trader for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and then as a grain merchandiser for Consolidated Grain and Barge. After his retirement, he was the founder and owner of Lakeview Commodities, LLC. Frank served as a founder and commissioner of the Geneva Baseball Association, and also served as the treasurer of the city of Geneva, IL for some time. He was outgoing, loved to travel (especially to Key West), and was a lifelong Cubs fan.