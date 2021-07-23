Summer months bring hope to home buyers during seller’s market

The share of prospective buyers turned active buyers has continually increased for the past six quarters, and the second quarter of 2021 was no different. Of the American adults surveyed by the National Association of Home Builders, 17% said they were considering a home purchase in the future, and now 61% of those buyers have begun actively searching for a home. This growth is seen in every region of the country, but the highest shares of prospective buyers turned active are in the Northeast and West regions. In the Northeast, 66% of buyers are active and 72% in the West.