Summer months bring hope to home buyers during seller’s market
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mortgage rates across the country are at a 30-year low, dropping over the last four weeks to 2.78 percent. Low mortgage greats can be helpful when it comes to financing for first-time buyers, but buyers have been struggling for months to lock in a new property. Carrie Blair, a realtor for Keller Williams in the Pioneer Valley, said homes aren’t flying off the market quite as fast as earlier in the year.www.wwlp.com
