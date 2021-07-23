Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicopee, MA

Summer months bring hope to home buyers during seller’s market

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP 22News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mortgage rates across the country are at a 30-year low, dropping over the last four weeks to 2.78 percent. Low mortgage greats can be helpful when it comes to financing for first-time buyers, but buyers have been struggling for months to lock in a new property. Carrie Blair, a realtor for Keller Williams in the Pioneer Valley, said homes aren’t flying off the market quite as fast as earlier in the year.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buyers#Realtors#Mortgage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Northampton County, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Seller’s market frenzy causing Lehigh Valley buyers to back off, real estate agents say

Sky high listing prices and bidding war frenzies are leading many Lehigh Valley buyers to give up all together and halt their housing hunts, area real estate agents say. Low interest rates and limited housing inventory continue to fuel record high sales prices. In May, the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors reported median existing home sales exceeding $350,000 -- a 24% increase and the largest year-over-year increase since 1999. The group tracks properties across Northampton County and Lehigh County, as well as neighboring Carbon County.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Single-family home sales fall, cause market cool off

New single-family home sales fell 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 676,000 in June, the third straight monthly decline, according to the Census Bureau. Additionally, May’s estimate was revised downward by 45,000 to 724,000. The number of new single-family houses for sale increased 7%, reaching the highest level since November 2008, though approximately 30% of homes for sale were homes that had not yet been started. The median sales price for new houses sold fell 5%, the largest monthly decline since April 2020.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Is the Housing Boom Over?

From May to June 2021, pending sales on existing homes have gone down almost 2%. Analysts say this could signal that the pandemic housing boom is coming to an end. New data released by the National Association of Realtors found that pending sales from May to June not only dropped, but sales were also down by 1.9% compared to June 2020.
Real Estatethebrightonbuzz.com

Getting Ready to Sell—Finding Balance Between Do and Don’t

Whether you believe we are post-pandemic or not, there isn’t any doubt that it’s still impacting the housing market. We are still deep in a seller’s market where it’s not uncommon for a seller to receive multiple offers over the list price as soon as it’s listed. Existing home inventory is low, mortgage rates are fluctuating a bit, but still staying in historic low range, and though new builds are happening, both labor and supply shortages are proving to be obstacles slowing things down a bit.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Prospective Buyers Continue to Turn Active Despite Competitive Market

The share of prospective buyers turned active buyers has continually increased for the past six quarters, and the second quarter of 2021 was no different. Of the American adults surveyed by the National Association of Home Builders, 17% said they were considering a home purchase in the future, and now 61% of those buyers have begun actively searching for a home. This growth is seen in every region of the country, but the highest shares of prospective buyers turned active are in the Northeast and West regions. In the Northeast, 66% of buyers are active and 72% in the West.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Sanford housing market strong for sellers

Halfway through 2021, Sanford’s housing market is more competitive than ever. For-sale homes are getting more expensive, receiving dozens of offers and selling in less than a month. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” said local real estate agent Cindy Ortiz. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
Real Estatethevailvoice.com

What Is A Seller’s Market?

A seller’s market arises when demand exceeds supply. In other words, there are many interested buyers, but the real estate inventory is low. Since there are fewer homes available, sellers are at an advantage. In a seller’s market, homes sell faster, and buyers must compete with each other in order...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Charlottesville-area real estate still a seller's market

Driven by low inventory, home prices in Central Virginia continued to increase this spring, according to a new real estate report. The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors’ second-quarter report shows that median sales prices rose in April through June by $44,500, or 13%, compared with that time period last year.
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

The state of New Orleans real estate

What’s hotter than summertime in New Orleans? This blazing seller’s market. The housing industry follows the law of supply and demand. Currently, buyer demand around the country is at a record high, with inventory correspondingly at a record low. New Orleans is no exception to this phenomenon. Locally, all statistics point towards the market staying hot for the foreseeable future. Beautiful homes are selling at a breakneck pace, but there are still plenty of opportunities to own and live in your dream neighborhood. Despite inflation being historically high, mortgage rates are at record lows, making it an excellent time to buy.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Purchases of Luxury Homes Surge 88.2% YoY

That the median sale price of U.S. luxury homes jumped 25.8% year-over-year in Q2, while the median sale price of the country's most affordable homes rose 18.7%. By comparison, prices of mid-priced and affordable homes grew just 16% and 13.2%, respectively. For the analysis, Redfin divided all U.S. residential properties...
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix No. 1 housing market negatively impacted by investors

Phoenix investors had a significant impact on the housing market in April, taking away 429 units of inventory. Nationally, investors took more inventory off the market than they contributed in April; with their purchases representing 5.7% of all home sales. Despite the common perception that investors are always in competition...
Real Estatethemreport.com

The New American Homebuyer

Even with the massive gains of the last year, mortgage industry experts say that any plateau for the residential real estate market is nowhere in sight. Due to a persistent short supply of homes, low interest rates, and readily available credit, single-family homes are commanding multiple offers replete with various sweeteners, such as inspection waivers, offers to cover any appraisal shortfall, etc.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
American Household News

It's a sellers' market in Massachusetts for residential real estate. You can't get near most homes for less than $500K.

Competition is fierce. Multiple buyers angling for an edge on every listing. The most popular communities desired by many families have nothing for less than $1.2 million. Home prices in Massachusetts have hit the stratosphere - climbing by more than 25 percent since June 2020 and remaining at median prices well over $500,000 for single-family houses across the state.
Real Estatempamag.com

NerdWallet shares housing market predictions for second half of 2021

A housing and mortgage expert at NerdWallet expects the rapid rise of home prices to add fuel to an already scorching hot US housing market in the second half of the year. The homebuying frenzy has pushed home prices to historic highs, and the shortfall in housing supply and construction materials have exacerbated the affordability dilemma. As a result, NerdWallet analyst Holden Lewis projected that the rest of 2021 will be “brutal” for homebuyers.
Real EstatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Five mortgage trends for the rest of 2021

It’s brutal out here for home buyers in the second half of 2021. Mortgage rates will rise, home prices will keep going up and buyers will continue to face competition. Here are housing trends to watch for in the final months of the year. Mortgage rates will likely rise. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy