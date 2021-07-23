Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Check out TJ Dillashaw’s top UFC finishes | Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look back at former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw‘s top finishes inside the UFC octagon. Dillashaw (16-4) returns on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 32 main event against no. 2 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (14-2). Dillashaw last competed in January 2019. He’s been on the sidelines fulfilling a two-year suspension for testing positive to EPO. He’ll look to get his career back on track against Sandhagen.

www.mmaweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Sandhagen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFC411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Dillashaw Wins

MAIN CARD (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+) #2 Cory Sandhagen (136 lbs.) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (136 lbs.) Raulian Paiva (135.5 lbs.) vs. #14 Kyler Phillips (135.5 lbs.) Darren Elkins (146 lbs.) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5 lbs.) #14 Maycee Barber (125.5 lbs.) vs. #13 Miranda Maverick (125.5 lbs.) Randy Costa (135 lbs.)...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt reacts after TJ Dillashaw defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

Cody Garbrandt clearly tuned in to watch his former friend turned bitter rival TJ Dillashaw return to the Octagon this evening at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to action tonight against perennial division contender Cory Sandhagen. The bout marked TJ’s first since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019, which was followed by a two-year suspension for his use of the banned substance EPO.
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya breaks down Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw | Video

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gives his world class analysis on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 main event between former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and no. 2 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. Dillashaw is coming off a two-year suspension after testing positive to EPO and hopes to jump right back into title...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt slams TJ Dillashaw for comments made ahead of UFC return: “Nothing honest about this guy”

Cody Garbrandt slammed TJ Dillashaw for the comments he has made ahead of his UFC return, saying there is “nothing honest about this guy.”. Dillashaw returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 when he takes on former training partner Cory Sandhagen. Another former training partner of Dillashaw’s is Garbrandt, his former rival who he knocked out twice in UFC bantamweight title fights. Ahead of his return to the Octagon, Dillashaw has been making the media rounds and talking about his two-year suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, which he readily admits he used and served his time for. While a lot of fans and media have been praising Dillashaw for being open and honest about his past drug use in the sport, Garbrandt believes that there is nothing honest about what Dillashaw is saying.
UFCBloody Elbow

TJ Dillashaw will be a ‘f-ing animal’ on UFC return, dismisses PED past

Perhaps the most difficult thing about PEDs in MMA is that combat sports aren’t exactly rife with measurable results. It’s not sprinting or power lifting. Scoring points is a matter of entirely subjective observation. And each fight has enough variables that getting replicable data is nearly impossible outside of the gym.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Suspending’ TJ Dillashaw In UFC?

TJ Dillashaw (16-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) is one of the most popular fighters in the MMA world. He tested positive for EPO back in January 2019 after he struggled to make the flyweight mark for his title fight loss against then-champion Henry Cejudo. He was then suspended for two years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and beat Cory Sandhagen on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 27. TJ Dillashaw was also banned from a major UFC show.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington explains why TJ Dillashaw will lose against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington explained why TJ Dillashaw will lose against Cory Sandhagen at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 event. Dillashaw returns from a 30-month layoff this weekend when he takes on his former training partner Sandhagen in a potential No. 1 contender bout at 135lbs. Remember, Dillashaw never lost his belt in a fight, but rather gave it up when he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Dillashaw has been open about why he used PEDs before his fight with Henry Cejudo, but Covington doesn’t stand for anyone that cheats in MMA.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

TJ Dillashaw Wins Split Against Cory Sandhagen In Fight Of The Year – UFC Vegas 32 Results (Highlights)

A bantamweight headliner between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen is taking place now (Saturday, July 24, 2021) at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw is the one pressuring early. Sandhagen connects with a leg kick. Dillashaw sees his body kick caught but lands a leg kick of his own soon after. Dillashaw connects with some strikes. Sandhagen lands another leg kick. Sandhagen seems to have stung Dillashaw and goes for a flying knee. The fight goes to the ground with Sandhagen attempting a reverse triangle. Dillashaw gets out of it and has Sandhagen’s back. Dillashaw lands some knees. Sandhagen separates. Dillashaw attempts a takedown as Sandhagen attempts a spinning back kick but Sandhagen scrambles out of it well. Both fighters are connecting now with strikes. Dillashaw takes Sandhagen down but Sandhagen continues to scramble and threaten with submissions off his back. Dillashaw lands some big strikes before Sandhagen gets to his feet and the round ends.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Photo | Check out the nasty gash TJ Dillashaw suffered in his fight with Cory Sandhagen

TJ Dillashaw may have emerged from his UFC fight with Cory Sandhagen victorious but he did not come out unscathed. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to the Octagon this evening for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019. Shortly after falling short in his bid to capture the promotions flyweight title, it was revealed that ‘Killashaw’ had tested positive for EPO and he was handed a two-year suspension.
UFCMMAmania.com

Latest UFC rankings update: TJ Dillashaw captures No. 2 spot in bantamweight return

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw made his successful return to mixed martial arts (MMA) at UFC Vegas 32 on July 24 in Las Vegas, turning away top contender Cory Sandhagen after five rounds of electric, back-and-forth action. Watch the fight video highlights here. His victory over...
UFCESPN

UFC Fight Night takeaways: TJ Dillashaw's next fight should be for the bantamweight title

Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen lived up to the lofty expectations surrounding one of the most anticipated fights of the year. Dillashaw emerged victorious by split decision, potentially setting himself up for a future shot to reclaim a title he never lost inside the cage. But should his suspension for EPO doping prevent Dillashaw from being able to hop right back to the top after paying the price of two years in the prime of his career?
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo explains why TJ Dillashaw deserved to win the decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo explained why TJ Dillashaw deserved to win the decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. Sandhagen and Dillashaw went 25 hard minutes against each other in an incredible bantamweight bout that headlined this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 card, but at the end of the five rounds, it was Dillashaw pulling off the upset win with a split decision. The fight was very close and there are many fans who are on the opposite side of the coin when it comes to deciding who should have earned the decision, but if you ask one of the division’s all-time greats in Cejudo, he believes Dillashaw did enough to rightfully earn the victory.
UFCledger.news

TJ Dillashaw makes triumphant return to UFC Octagon

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw made his successful return to the Octagon last weekend after more than 2 years away due to a suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, winning a split decision over top contender Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday, July 24 in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy