Check out TJ Dillashaw’s top UFC finishes | Video
Take a look back at former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw‘s top finishes inside the UFC octagon. Dillashaw (16-4) returns on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 32 main event against no. 2 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (14-2). Dillashaw last competed in January 2019. He’s been on the sidelines fulfilling a two-year suspension for testing positive to EPO. He’ll look to get his career back on track against Sandhagen.www.mmaweekly.com
