Though many fans will be excited to see T.J. Dillashaw back in a high-profile main event, the reason for his absence casts an indelible shadow over it. The two-time UFC champion’s impressive list of accomplishments will always be colored by his failed drug test for EPO that resulted in him receiving a two-year suspension that ended this past April. What impression it leaves on his future fights is yet to be determined and we’ll find out a lot about how Dillashaw is viewed going forward when he fights MMA Fighting’s no. 3-ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 main event.