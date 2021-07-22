Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ben & Jerry's in middle of firestorm following boycott of Israel's "occupied Palestinian territory"

By Brett Bachman
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdGWA_0b5KJriK00

A boycott campaign propelled by GOP officials in several states sprung up this week against ice cream maker Ben & Jerrys, after an earlier decision by the company to stop selling its products in Israeli occupied territory.

The Vermont-based brand, which has a long history of taking socially conscious stances, put out a statement saying it was "inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry's ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," which included the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to the Associated Press, "Israel annexed east Jerusalem after the 1967 war and considers the entire city its undivided capital, though the annexation is not internationally recognized. It says the West Bank is disputed territory and says its final status should be resolved in negotiations. The international community, however, widely considers both areas to be occupied territory."

Both of the company's founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, are Jewish.

Ben & Jerry's has a rather unique agreement with its parent company, the international behemoth Unilever, which allows for the board to take controversial stances. To date, the decision is one of the strongest stances an American company has taken against Israel, traditionally one of America's closest allies.

The backlash was swift, and harsh.

In response to the move, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a threatening statement, vowing to "act aggressively" against the company — even going so far as to call the targeted boycott "a new form of terrorism."

The decision to stop selling ice cream in what Israel calls "disputed territory" also incensed elected officials in both parties — Biden's White House lamented that Ben & Jerry's was "unfairly" targeting Israel — but especially conservative lawmakers and pundits, who have aggressively aligned themselves with Israel in recent years.

Texas and Florida, run by two of the GOP's most well-known governors, said they are currently exploring harsh actions like a coordinated divestment campaign or even an outright ban.

Both leaders wasted no time decrying the company's original statement.

"Ben and Jerry's decision to boycott parts of Israel is disgraceful and an insult to America's closest ally in the Middle East," a statement from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbot Tuesday night read. "Unilever, Ben and Jerry's parent company, must reverse this ill-conceived decision."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis placed Unilever under state review, saying "Florida has long had a strong relationship with the State of Israel," adding that, "As a matter of law and principle, the State of Florida does not tolerate discrimination against the State of Israel or the Israeli people, including boycotts and divestments targeting Israel."

More than 30 U.S. states have laws on the books prohibiting pension funds from investing in companies that refuse to do business with Israel — though it's unclear if Ben & Jerry's action this week qualifies, legally speaking. In its original statement, the company said it would not renew its local license with a longtime Israeli partner — but agreed to continue selling its products in the rest of the country "through a different arrangement."

Nevertheless, Republican officials in both Florida and Texas both said they were discussing what recourse to pursue against the ice cream maker, including a potential divestment of state resources. Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar even went so far as to suggest a statewide ban of the company's products.

Fox News also repeatedly railed on Ben & Jerry's for the action, with many hosts calling for viewers to stop purchasing the brand.

"I wish we could return to the days where companies sold products instead of virtue signals," Fox host Tomi Lahren lamented. "I don't believe in cancel culture, but it is time to look at these companies and say, 'what exactly are you standing for?'"

It wasn't the first time the network has railed against the staunchly progressive company, with another recent controversy igniting over Ben & Jerry's Colin Kaepernick-named ice cream, which sought to celebrate the former NFL player's protest against police brutality.

AirBnB also found itself in a similar situation just a few years ago when the online home rental company announced in 2018 that it would no longer list properties in the occupied West Bank. The company reversed its decision just a few months later in the face of harsh criticism.

Comments / 3

Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomi Lahren
Person
Glenn Hegar
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jerry Greenfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Food Drink#Gop#Ben Jerrys#Israeli#The Associated Press#Jewish#Unilever#American#White House#Republican#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Middle Eastcitywatchla.com

How Ben & Jerry’s Exposed Israel’s anti-BDS Strategy

By responding to the Palestinian call for boycotting apartheid Israel, the ice cream giant has delivered a blow to Israel’s attempts at criminalizing and, ultimately, ending the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign. What differentiates Ben & Jerry’s decision to abandon the ever-growing market of illegal Jewish settlements in...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The Palestinian War on Israel is a War on truth

There’s no doubt that Arabs have lived in the Holy Land for many hundreds of years. You can’t blame them for making claims to some of the land. Arabs today control about 97 percent of the Middle East, and Palestinian Arabs represent about 70 percent of the population of Israel’s neighbor, Jordan.
Food & DrinksABQJournal

Ben & Jerry’s says ice cream sales boycott is not anti-Semitic

The most stunning thing about the Great Ice Cream War between Ben & Jerry’s and Israel is the explosive Israeli reaction. The ice cream maker, famous for social consciousness and such iconic flavors as Chubby Hubby, announced Monday it was ending sales in “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” meaning Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. But the announcement stipulated it would still sell ice cream inside Israel (meaning within the pre-1967 borders before Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza in the Six-Day War).
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Great anti-Israel Moral Meltdown

Ninety-nine years since the 50 countries constituting the League of Nations decided to reconstitute the Jewish national home in Palestine—defining that territory as all the land west of the Jordan River (although the local Arabs saw themselves at the time as Southern Syrians), recognizing the Jewish people’s historic connection to the country and encouraging “close settlement by Jews on the land, including State lands and waste lands”—Israel, the Jewish state as recommended by the United Nations in 1947, is under attack by “proud Jews.” That’s what Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream, defined themselves as in their July 29 op-ed in The New York Times.
BusinessFood Navigator

Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott row intensifies

An Ecuadorian supermarket chain is the latest company to pull Unilever ice cream from its shelves, as it accuses Unilever of boycotting Israel. Last week, Ben & Jerry’s, which is owned by Unilever, put out a statement that said the company believes it is inconsistent with its values “for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners. ​
Middle EastPublic Radio International PRI

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream causes political firestorm in Israel

Ben & Jerry's, the popular Vermont-based ice cream company, says it will no longer sell its products in the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel's politicians have criticized the move, calling it "economic terrorism." The World's Marco Werman spoke with Israeli journalist, Noga Tarnopolsky, about what this means in Israel.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

"Broke" and abandoned: Rudy Giuliani is reportedly now getting the cold shoulder from Trump

Donald Trump is continuing to rake in the cash from supporters while shrugging his shoulders at the people who failed to secure him a second term. Despite boasting a war chest of more than $100 million, Trump is reportedly refusing to extend any help to his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is now struggling under a mountain of legal fees that could leave the former New York mayor entirely broke. According to The New York Times, Trump raised a whopping $102 million in the first half of 2021. Salon reported last month that he has been relatively frugal in his spending habits, opting to not direct any of the money toward his election conspiracy efforts, including the GOP-backed recounts in Georgia, Pennsylvania, or Arizona.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lara Trump sparks outrage for saying many hope US Olympian Gwen Berry loses over race protest

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Mary Trump: My uncle 'revealed the Republican Party to be what it is'

Former President Trump 's niece Mary Trump , a prominent critic of his, on Monday said that he "held up a mirror" and "revealed the Republican Party to be what it is." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin asked Mary Trump to expand on what she meant when she wrote in her new book that critics who say her uncle does not represent the U.S. are wrong.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin booed by fellow Senate Democrats after raising deficit concerns over infrastructure: rpt

Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.

Comments / 3

Community Policy