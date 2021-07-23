Cancel
Christina Haack Proves She's 'The Boss' On 'Flip Or Flop' Set After Tarek El Moussa Fight

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Haack showed the world that she is "the boss" on the "Flip or Flop" set after her dispute with ex Tarek El Moussa. Haack seemed to be throwing some shade at her ex-husband after news of their heated disagreement on set made the headlines. She took to her Instagram Story and shared a clip showing how smoothly the filming process was going for her without El Moussa, People reported.

