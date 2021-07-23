Christina Haack Proves She's 'The Boss' On 'Flip Or Flop' Set After Tarek El Moussa Fight

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted making out on a beach near his home in Orange County over the weekend. The Oscar-winning actress and the "Master Mechanic" star were snapped near the shoreline of his Orange County home near Laguna Beach as they went for a stroll with his son, Hudson. Zellwegger stayed dry while Ant took a brief swim in the water with his kid before coming back to shore and laying one on the "Judy" actress, seemingly confirming rumors that they’ve started dating.