Paiva gives gold medal performance for Quebec

Imagine for a minute that you are an Olympic athlete and you have just won your first gold medal. Years and years of training and sacrifice have finally paid off. Congratulations! But, upon further review, you really just won yourself a silver medal with gold plating. Both gold and silver medals awarded to the first and second place finishers at the Olympic Games are made of 92.5% silver, with the gold medal being plated with at least 6 grams of gold, thus making the gold medal less than 2% gold. (The last gold medals actually made of gold were awarded at the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden.) So then, what about the third-place bronze medal? Is it really bronze? You be the judge – bronze is an alloy, meaning it is made by melting copper and tin together.