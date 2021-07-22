Cancel
Virginia State

UnitedHealthcare funds maternal health, food access in Virginia

stateofreform.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Initiatives that address social determinants of health are becoming more relevant in the health care sector. The American Journal of Preventive Medicine estimates that 80 percent of what influences a person’s health does not directly involve medical care, but access to food, housing, transportation, and financial security.

