I've seen some pretty interested inventions in my lifetime, but this once has me cringing a bit because I can't tell if it's a good idea or not. In Falmouth, a floating raft was spotted that appeared to be some type "party barge" that's equipped with everything you'll need to get a celebration moving. There are lights and speakers and what appears to be a bunch of junk, but could very well be essential components to whatever this person has in store.