We’ve thrilled to let you know that Families as Allies is receiving an important gift from our friends at UnitedHealthcare and UnitedHealthcareEmpoweringHealth. UnitedHealthcare awarded us $90,000 Empowering Health grant to make a difference in the lives of Mississippians. We’ll use the funds to implement a strong parent-to-parent peer support pilot program for parents with children in the juvenile court system, including resources to help their children, and court navigation assistance when system barriers are encountered.