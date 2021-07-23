Georgia Lee Hoffman Howard
Georgia Lee Hoffman Howard, 92, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Redbanks in Henderson. She was born October 18, 1928 in Nebo, KY to the late Edward Lee and Georgie Myrtle Perkins Hoffman. She was a member of Bowling Green High School and attended Western Kentucky University. At WKU, she was a member of the Leiper English Club, Western Players, Iva Scott Club and was a writer for the College Heights Herald campus newspaper. Georgia was a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of American Business Women Association, where she was chosen as “Boss of the Year” in 1977. For 25 years, she served as fashion consultant for Queens Way Fashions of Chicago.www.owensborotimes.com
