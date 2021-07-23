Norman Earl Vaughn
Norman Earl Vaughn, 83, of Owensboro, died Wednesday July 21, 2021, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Ohio County native was born in Hartford on February 22, 1938, to the late Willie Henry Vaughn and Nannie Bell Brown Vaughn. Norman retired in 2000 from Dart Polymers. Over the years he worked for several different companies in pneumatic instrumentation including W.R. Grace, Big Rivers, Martin-Marietta, Owensboro Distilling, Applied Recovery, and finally Dart Polymers. Norman fondly recalled one of his first jobs was working at Canteen before any of these other positions came along.www.owensborotimes.com
Comments / 0