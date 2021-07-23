Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHERN DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES At 843 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woods Cross, or near Bountiful, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Kaysville, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, West Bountiful, Salt Lake City International Airport, Magna, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 308 and 322, and between mile markers 325 and 329. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 97 and 119. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH