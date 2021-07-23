Cancel
Santa Cruz County, CA

Expanding services to South County

By ZACH FRIEND
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most significant actions the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors took during our recent budget cycle was to authorize the purchase of a new South County Service Center. This purchase will create a second County government building that would provide Mid- and South County residents equal access to county services in a way that hasn’t been seen before. The building purchase, and subsequent location of many County services in a centralized South County location, will be the largest investment in service delivery for the South County in multiple generations.

