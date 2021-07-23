Expanding services to South County
One of the most significant actions the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors took during our recent budget cycle was to authorize the purchase of a new South County Service Center. This purchase will create a second County government building that would provide Mid- and South County residents equal access to county services in a way that hasn’t been seen before. The building purchase, and subsequent location of many County services in a centralized South County location, will be the largest investment in service delivery for the South County in multiple generations.pajaronian.com
Comments / 0