Pascal Vicedomini on 25 Years of Bringing Hollywood to Italy and Vice-Versa

By Scott Feinberg
 11 days ago
Vicedomini founded and oversees film festivals in Ischia, Capri and Hollywood. This past Wednesday night, near the top of an island paradise located 20 miles off the coast of Naples, on the picturesque grounds of a 16th-century castle once occupied by Michelangelo, dozens of Italian actors, musicians, models, influencers, government officials and paparazzi — all dressed to the nines — along with a handful of Hollywood denizens, gathered for night four of the weeklong Ischia Global Film & Music Festival, which has been held every summer for 19 years. (Full disclosure: your humble correspondent was invited to this year’s fest, and to prior editions, to serve as a panel moderator, and finally decided that this story was too colorful to leave untold.)

