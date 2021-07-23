Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as coronavirus delta variant spreads
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demand from coronavirus patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia had to resort to treating patients on the floor. And in Myanmar’s largest city, graveyard workers have been laboring day and night to keep up with the grim demand for new cremations and burials.www.toledoblade.com
