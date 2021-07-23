North Carolina native featured in special Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, and Beyoncé … Those are just some of the names that have been in the coveted Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Now, Summer Wilson joins those ranks, calling it a dream come true. During the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call. Wilson was a finalist and, on Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue.www.wavy.com
