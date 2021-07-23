Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNFBi_0b5KCcTC00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis Training - Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 19, 2021 Naomi Osaka of Japan during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Battered by scandal on the eve of the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 organisers have the chance to patch up the Games' image when they reveal today who will carry the Olympic flame for the final few steps to light the stadium's cauldron.

The identity of the final torchbearer is one of the Games' most closely held secrets yet speculation has swirled for months around well-known athletes including Naomi Osaka, the four time Grand Slam tennis champion, whose superstar status could also draw attention away from the string of gaffes by organisers in the build-up to the Games.

The event's director was fired on the eve of the opening ceremony after comments he made about the Holocaust in a 1990s comedy sketch resurfaced and sparked a public outcry.

Days earlier, the ceremony's composer stepped down after comments he made in interviews in the 1990s about abusing and bullying classmates were circulated on social media.

And former Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori was forced to quit early this year after he made sexist comments about women talking too much.

Japan has also come under fire for holding the Olympics in the midst of the pandemic. Two thirds of people said they doubted that Japan could host a safe Games, with more than half saying they opposed the Olympics going ahead, according to a recent poll.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said three more athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 bring the total to 11 since July 2. All Olympic related cases, including officials and media, rose by 19 to 106.

SPORTING ICONS

Naomi Osaka, 23

With an Haitian father and Japanese mother, Osaka represents a more modern and diverse Japan and is a voice supporting racial and gender equality in a ceremony where many countries are promoting athletes with a message of diversity. Named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people in the world for the past two years, she is Japan's most recognizable athlete.

Ichiro Suzuki, 47

An icon of Japanese baseball, Suzuki won fame both in Japan and the United States as a player of the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. His move to the United States garnered criticism at home, but he won over skeptics with a career that saw him in 2016 reach 3,000 hits, a feat only a handful of players have achieved. Known for his focus and hard work he is often held up as a symbol for children to aspire to.

Shohei Ohtani, 27

The baseball all rounder is the latest Japanese player to score big in the United States after joining the Los Angelese Angels in 2018. Earning the nickname Shotime, the left-hand batter and right-handed pitcher is known for his good looks and cool demeanor.

Tadahiro Nomura, 46

The judo champion is son of an Olympic gold medalist, who began learning the Japanese martial art when he was a child. Nomura picked up his first Olympic gold medal in Atlanta in 1996, followed by his second in 2000 and a third four years later to become the first person to take three consecutive judo golds.

Kosuke Kitajima, 38

The two-time breaststroke gold medalist and former world record holder retired in 2016, but remains a popular figure in Japan, appearing on television as a commentator and celebrity. He is also the general manager of the Tokyo Frogs, a professional swim team that competes around the world and is active in promoting swimming lessons for children.

Saori Yoshida, 38

Olympic wrestling champion who also won 13 straight world championships, she is admired for dedication to a sport she began aged 3 with a strict training schedule that was overseen by her father, a one-time national champion. She is know for her lobbying to keep wrestling as an event in the 2020 Games after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering dropping the sport.

RECOVERY

Yet some commentators have called for a non-celebrity who would represent the country's recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster, devastated Japan's northeast coastline and killed nearly 20,000 people.

Japan made a similar choice in 1964 - the last time Tokyo hosted the Games - when Yoshinori Sakai, a 19-year-old college athlete born in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, the day of the U.S. atomic bombing, brought the flame into the stadium.

Whoever carries the torch on Friday, the new stadium, built on the same site as the one used for the 1964 Games, will be nearly empty, with only around 950 people, mostly officials and journalists, watching in the stands.

Yet the torchbearer's face will likely be seen by hundreds of millions of people watching around the world.

As the hours ticked down to the event which starts at 8pm Tokyo time (1100 GMT), Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito met with a series dignitaries who will attend the ceremony, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Close to the stadium, surrounded by metal fences and other barriers, some Japanese gathered in scorching heat to snap pictures.

"I was looking forward to the Olympics. I even had tickets," said 29-year-old Ryusuke Kawano. "But there’s this coronavirus situation, so half of me wants to see (the matches), and the other half of me thinks there’s nothing I can do about it."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Yoshiro Mori
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Japanese People#Haitian#Time#The Seattle Mariners#New York Yankees#The Los Angelese Angels#Nomura#The Tokyo Frogs#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Place
Asia
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
Reuters

Factbox-Tokyo 2020 plagued by embarrassing scandals and gaffes

(Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday, a day before the Games were due to start, after past comments he made about the Holocaust sparked a public outcry. It was the latest in a series of scandals that have been a headache for organisers and put a sharp focus on Japan, particularly around social issues.
TODAY.com

Naomi Osaka revealed to be the final Tokyo Olympics torchbearer

On Friday, the Olympic cauldron was set ablaze during the opening ceremony by Naomi Osaka, the final torchbearer to carry the flame. She received the final flame and carried it up a set of stairs surrounded by light, to a shape resembling a cherry blossom opening, then solemnly added the flame to the center.
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu looks to conquer final frontier

By Anukul ChauhanNew Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): With two days to go for the Tokyo Olympics to get underway, athletes across the globe are looking to give finishing touch to their preparations as they head for the showpiece event. The Indian contingent is no different as 127 athletes will look to give it their all and bring glory to the country. The shuttlers in the contingent are undoubtedly in contention for medals at the Games.
WorldJanesville Gazette

Dylan Hernandez: Pandemic Games are turning into Tokyo's Olympic Scandal Games

TOKYO — At this point, the Tokyo organizing committee is the bureaucratic equivalent of the Titanic's orchestra, its members figuratively continuing to play their instruments even as the hopelessness of their situation has come into focus. They look exhausted. They sound defeated. "As the person in charge of the organizing...
Tokyo, JPPosted by
Reuters

Scandals over ceremony have deterred some, Tokyo 2020 head says

TOKYO (Reuters) - A series of recent scandals engulfing officials working on the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games may have discouraged some people from watching the event, the president of Tokyo 2020 said on Thursday. Seiko Hashimoto also told reporters that she had no intention of resigning after...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Images capturing the spirit of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The 2021 Tokyo Games are underway. On this page you will find all of the photo galleries that capture the spirit of the Olympics, being held during a time of global health uncertainty and a volatile political climate.
Reuters

Tokyo 2020 organisers add to speculation over comeback for scandal-hit Mori

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organisers added to speculation that scandal-hit former chief Yoshiro Mori could return as an honorary adviser on Saturday when they stopped short of dismissing a report about his comeback. Moves are under way to name Mori an honorary supreme adviser of the organising committee, the...
NBC Connecticut

Serbia's No-Look Pass, Surfboard Snaps in Men's Final & More Viral Tokyo Moments

There's so much action over the course of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics it's easy to miss a simply strange (or thrilling or silly or otherwise special) single moment. We'll keep you posted with all the top viral moments from NBC Olympics. See what we've got so far -- from a mysterious "sign guy" behind home plate during softball to a first-ever wild false start and the athletes' cardboard bed tests -- and check back in throughout the Games to see what happens next!
Sportschatsports.com

LOOK: Former Yankees’ Slugger Hideki Matsui Serves As Torchbearer At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

(CBSNewYork)- The Tokyo Olympics officially got underway Friday morning with the Opening Ceremony taking place at Tokyo National Stadium. Along with the thousands of athletes in attendance who are vying for medals over the next three weeks, the New York Yankees had some representation. Former Yankees designated hitter Hideki Matsui served as one of the Olympic torchbearers for the event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy