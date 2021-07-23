“Shakespeare in the Ravine” is back
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Central Kentucky acting group is bringing smiles and laughter for its first in-person performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Shakespeare in the Ravine” is back. The Appalachain Shakespeare Center at Eastern Kentucky University is performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” one of William Shakespeare’s most famous comedies, but with a twist: some of the performers are costumed as life-sized puppets.www.wtvq.com
