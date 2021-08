Governor Phil Murphy remains at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the White House over some key COVID policies. As the push for vaccinations intensifies from President Joe Biden, he is strongly recommending that governor's offer cash incentives to get vaccinated. Biden proposes paying the unvaccinated $100 to get the shot, and says they may use federal COVID relief dollars for it. "If Incentives help us beat the virus," Biden said, "I believe we should use them." New Jersey has over $4 billion in unspent federal funding. Governor Murphy's office has not yet said if they will pay people to get vaccinated.