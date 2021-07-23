TinCaps beat Dayton, 3-1, fourth win in five games
Another strong bullpen performance helped a slim TinCaps lead hold up in the late innings and Fort Wayne beat visiting Dayton 3-1 at Parkview Field tonight. The TinCaps had a season-high nine extra-base hits in their win on Wednesday and they continued their onslaught in the first inning. After Chris Givin had led off the inning with a walk, slugger Agustin Ruiz yanked a fly ball to straightaway right that carried into the dining seats on top of the 15-foot wall in that area of the ballpark for a two-run homer and a 2-0 Fort Wayne lead. The ball left Ruiz's bat at 100 mph and traveled 383 feet.journalgazette.net
