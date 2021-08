CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I used to assume there was some unspoken understanding that the Marvel movies no longer officially included The Incredible Hulk as canon, especially with the pre-Mark Ruffalo Edward Norton in the role and the movie's absence from Disney+ (which I realize is actually due to licensing). However, the trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings appears to have proved me wrong by teasing the return of Abomination - the alter ego of Tim Roth’s character in the 2008 solo film, Emil Blonsky, who is also confirmed to appear on She-Hulk in 2022. When exciting news regarding upcoming superhero movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows like this comes out, that means it is time to take a look back on a character’s history. Let’s start from the very beginning of how this Abomination came to be.