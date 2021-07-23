Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Kanye West Admits He’s ‘Losing’ His ‘Family’ On ‘Donda’ Track Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian

By Jason Brow
Hollywood Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West finally dropped his long-awaited album, ‘Donda,’ and fans quickly picked up on lyrics that seemed inspired by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. When news broke of Kanye West holding listening parties for his long-delayed album Donda, there were two immediate questions: 1) would Kanye, 44, actually release it this time or pull it at the last minute? and 2) would any songs be about Kim Kardashian? Kim, 40, filed the divorce papers in February, so fans were eager to scour the lyrics to see if Ye made any reference to his wife, their romance, and/or the split in his new music. There were reports that Kanye’s “Welcome To My Life” made reference to his time in Calabasas, and fans finally got to find out for themselves.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Kris Humphries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Slavery#The Brooklyn Nets#Cruel Summer#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesE! Online

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family. This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream. On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter. Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Wipeout! Kim Kardashian Makes a Splash With Wakeboarding Fail

Laughing it off. Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but share her epic wakeboarding fail from 4th of July weekend. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, shared the video via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 5, with a crying while laughing emoji. Kardashian was pulled by a motorboat while she stood on the wakeboard, but she didn’t get very far. Just as someone said, “Alright, relax,” the reality star squealed before losing her balance and falling into the water.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kim Kardashian Wipes out Wakeboarding Over Fourth of July Weekend

Kim Kardashian took a tumble over the Fourth of July weekend, but not in heels. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went wakeboarding with friends and family and did not shy away from showing the fact that she flopped pretty hard on the water. The 40-year-old posted the video to her Instagram stories using a laughing face emoji as the caption according to PEOPLE.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Had A Stunning Plastic Surgery Transformation

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most talked-about families and it comes as no surprise. Aside from their high-profile relationships and popular reality show series, another thing that has continuously been a topic of discussion is their image. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about surgery over the years. Some have been vocal about what they've had done, while other members of the family have kept fairly hush.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kanye West goes viral for selling $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” named after his late mother has been making headlines all week. Reports started spreading a few days ago that the rapper started crying for minutes at a private event after playing a song where he compares living with Kim Kardashian to being in jail. The rumors were quickly put to bed but now the rapper’s album is going viral for another reason: the prices of food at his listening party, which included $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Totally Changing Back Her Style After Kanye West Split And Fans Are Loving It

A lot has transpired for Kim Kardashian during the last 14 years as she and her family became household and brand names through Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She launched beauty and shapewear companies that have put her at billionaire status, as well as Olympic sponsor status. She had four kids with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West. Following their split earlier this year, though, fans are noting a huge change within the reality star's fashion style.
Atlanta, GAAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Good American founder is seen commenting on a post by Nori's Black Book, North West parody Instagram page that features a picture of the rapper's not-so lavish bedroom. AceShowbiz - Kanye West recently made headlines for several reasons, including the fact that he's currently living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his album "Donda". Many were shocked to find out about his humble living situation and among those who reacted to that was Khloe Kardashian.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Lala Kent Says Scheana Shay 'Stole' Kim Kardashian's 'Whole Face'

The reality star also joked that she "stole" Kim's Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Lala Kent flexed her sense of humor by pretending to drag herself and friend Scheana Shay in an Instagram post referencing Kim Kardashian. Late Tuesday night, the reality star shared a picture of herself wearing the same...

Comments / 0

Community Policy