Kanye West Admits He’s ‘Losing’ His ‘Family’ On ‘Donda’ Track Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West finally dropped his long-awaited album, ‘Donda,’ and fans quickly picked up on lyrics that seemed inspired by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. When news broke of Kanye West holding listening parties for his long-delayed album Donda, there were two immediate questions: 1) would Kanye, 44, actually release it this time or pull it at the last minute? and 2) would any songs be about Kim Kardashian? Kim, 40, filed the divorce papers in February, so fans were eager to scour the lyrics to see if Ye made any reference to his wife, their romance, and/or the split in his new music. There were reports that Kanye’s “Welcome To My Life” made reference to his time in Calabasas, and fans finally got to find out for themselves.