Medical expert says COVID-19 isn't the only virus threat as kids return to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “We are full, full, full," said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, a pediatrician at MUSC on the state of their children's hospital. She says those hospitalizations are mainly from typical viruses kids catch in the winter, not from COVID-19. “Now we’re seeing a sort of delay. Now here we are having a surge of our 'usual winter.' I’m using quotes because it used to be what we called the winter respiratory viruses but it’s the dead of summer, and also, we’re seeing an uptick of COVID," said Mack.