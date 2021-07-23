Fantasy Island - Episode 1.01 - Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby - Press Release

A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Elena Roarke is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke and the steward of this mysterious island. Pilot Javier is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades. In the series opener, Roarke welcomes a local morning show host, Christine Collins, who has a simple fantasy: she wants to eat. And eat. And eat. But when Christine gets to Fantasy Island, she’ll realize that she’s hungry for much more than food. Roarke’s other guests include Ruby Akuda, who arrives on Fantasy Island with her husband; Ruby is afflicted with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life in the all-new “Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby” series premiere episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)