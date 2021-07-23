SeaWorld announces more chills for first-ever Howl-O-Scream this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Christina Dressel began organizing the room long before the NBC cameras started rolling. The mother of swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel reeled off a makeshift seating chart for the couch, directed everyone who wanted to be on television where to stand and even scoured the posh hotel for life-sized, cardboard cutouts of her son. She found four and lined them up behind the 40-strong Dressel posse.