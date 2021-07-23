Cancel
Orlando, FL

SeaWorld announces more chills for first-ever Howl-O-Scream this fall

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 11 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced more details about its upcoming first-ever Howl-O-Scream, including another haunted house.

  • The new haunted house, Beneath the Ice, will take guests to a lost research facility buried under the snow in the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle.
  • Frozen Terror is the newest roaming haunt announced for Howl-O-Scream. Travel to an inhospitable Arctic wasteland swarming with icy, subhuman walkers armed with pickaxes and shovels.
  • The new show Monster Stomp will transport to the misty corners of Victorian-era London where Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Watch him take the stage in a way never before seen in a modern rock and rhythm spectacular.
  • A new themed bar experience, Tormented, will allow you to take refuge from wintry terrors of Arctic and enjoy a cold, frosty one. If you’re feeling mischievous, you can even join in and frighten fellow expeditioners while they’re braving the horrors beneath the ice.

Howl-O-Scream marks SeaWorld’s first separate-ticketed, nighttime Halloween event.

The event takes place on select nights Sept. 10-Oct. 31. Click here for tickets.

©2021 Cox Media Group

