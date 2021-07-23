SeaWorld announces more chills for first-ever Howl-O-Scream this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has announced more details about its upcoming first-ever Howl-O-Scream, including another haunted house.
- The new haunted house, Beneath the Ice, will take guests to a lost research facility buried under the snow in the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle.
- Frozen Terror is the newest roaming haunt announced for Howl-O-Scream. Travel to an inhospitable Arctic wasteland swarming with icy, subhuman walkers armed with pickaxes and shovels.
- The new show Monster Stomp will transport to the misty corners of Victorian-era London where Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Watch him take the stage in a way never before seen in a modern rock and rhythm spectacular.
- A new themed bar experience, Tormented, will allow you to take refuge from wintry terrors of Arctic and enjoy a cold, frosty one. If you’re feeling mischievous, you can even join in and frighten fellow expeditioners while they’re braving the horrors beneath the ice.
Howl-O-Scream marks SeaWorld’s first separate-ticketed, nighttime Halloween event.
The event takes place on select nights Sept. 10-Oct. 31. Click here for tickets.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0