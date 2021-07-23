Cancel
NBA

Report: Big three want Dubs to consider trading both picks

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green reportedly want the Warriors' front office to push all their chips into the middle of the table. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported Thursday night, citing sources, that the Warriors' core three "have made it clear to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately."

