I received an e-mail message earlier today which included an item whose headline is Free — Explore China & Thailand. Yes, We Said Free — this deal is only available through July 24, 2021 at 10:00 in the morning Eastern Daylight Time for travel between Saturday, January 1, 2022 through Sunday, December 20, 2026 — and I thought to myself that exploring China and Thailand for 15 days and 13 nights simply cannot be free.