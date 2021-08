STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fire truck crashed with another car en-route to a call, causing the back cab of the truck to crash into a building. The impact injured a firefighter who was steering the back end of the truck at the time. There were terrifying moments Outside Riggs Real Estate in Stockton early Monday morning. Just after 2 a.m., the fire truck hit a car and the tiller on the truck’s trailer — with the tiller driver inside — crashed into the office. “People came out right away to secure the building,” said Theresa Dread with Riggs Real Estate. Four Stockton firefighters were...