2021 3M Open leaderboard: Rickie Fowler shares the lead after bogey-free 64 in Round 1
The leaderboard at the 3M Open was never going to be a facsimile of last week's Open Championship, but as far as post-major championship leaderboards go, it's still pretty solid. Rickie Fowler, Troy Merritt and Jhonattan Vegas share the lead at 7 under, but Louis Oosthuizen (believe you've heard of him), Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are all under par and could get in the mix at TPC Twin Cities with a big Round 2.www.cbssports.com
