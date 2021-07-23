Cancel
2021 3M Open leaderboard: Rickie Fowler shares the lead after bogey-free 64 in Round 1

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leaderboard at the 3M Open was never going to be a facsimile of last week's Open Championship, but as far as post-major championship leaderboards go, it's still pretty solid. Rickie Fowler, Troy Merritt and Jhonattan Vegas share the lead at 7 under, but Louis Oosthuizen (believe you've heard of him), Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are all under par and could get in the mix at TPC Twin Cities with a big Round 2.

