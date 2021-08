Scammers target businesses with phishing emails all the time, pretending to be legitimate customers or vendors asking for payment. While any company can be vulnerable to this type of attack, small- to medium-size companies are particularly vulnerable because it is easier for a scammer to do a bit of research online and identify the right people to impersonate or send a phishing email to. A quick social media search or a visit to a corporate website can quickly identify key people such as the CEO, company directors, accounting staff, or office managers who may be able to facilitate a requested fraudulent payment.