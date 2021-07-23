Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 740 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Toltec, or 7 miles southeast of Casa Grande, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Arizona City, La Palma, Arizola, Randolph and Toltec. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 192 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 170 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 128. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH