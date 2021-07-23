Beach Road Weekend Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Beck, Wilco and The Avett Brothers

Metal fans have a reason to get excited, Knotfest founders Slipknot announced this year’s Knotfest Los Angeles lineup, and it’s gonna get heavy. Bring Me The Horizon, Fever 333 and Killswitch Engage will shredd their guitars live on November 5th at the Banc of California stadium. Tickets for OT9 and Knotfest subscribers will go on sale July 27th and the general on-sale will start on July 30th. Knotfest Iowa is already sold out, planned to hit the stage are Faith No More, Gojira, lamb of God and many more. The Knotfest Roadshow will also feature Killswitch Engage, Code Orange and Fever 333. Knotfest Brazil was recently postponed to 2022 to ensure the festival can be held as safely as possible.