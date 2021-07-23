Beach Road Weekend Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Beck, Wilco and The Avett Brothers
Beach Road Weekend has released the lineup of musical artists for 2022, according to Stereogum. The event is a three-day festival of pop, rock and more. The festival will host artists such as Beck, Lucy Dacus, Wilco, Khruangbin, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Dawes, Lord Huron, Bully, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Shoves & Rope, The National Reserve, Brett Dennen, Jeremie Albino, Bahamas, The War and Treaty, Billy Strings, Mt. Joy, Lucy Dacus, Lettuce, Aoife O’Donovan and more.music.mxdwn.com
