Beach Road Weekend Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Beck, Wilco and The Avett Brothers

By Leanne Rubinstein
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach Road Weekend has released the lineup of musical artists for 2022, according to Stereogum. The event is a three-day festival of pop, rock and more. The festival will host artists such as Beck, Lucy Dacus, Wilco, Khruangbin, The Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Dawes, Lord Huron, Bully, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Shoves & Rope, The National Reserve, Brett Dennen, Jeremie Albino, Bahamas, The War and Treaty, Billy Strings, Mt. Joy, Lucy Dacus, Lettuce, Aoife O’Donovan and more.

