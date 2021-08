NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The CDC is now advising people in areas of the U.S. where there is a high or substantial risk of COVID spread to wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the CDC says it did not do this lightly, but given the large number of people who refuse to get vaccinated, it is necessary to get the Delta variant under control. Wednesday morning, New York state is reviewing the latest recommendations on mask wearing, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, “New Yorkers beat back COVID before — going from the highest positivity rate on the...