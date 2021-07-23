Cancel
Sleepy and sloppy, Phillies fall back under .500 with third straight loss

NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of reasons to doubt that this Phillies team can hang around in the National League East race until the nights get cool in September. Three of them stood out Thursday night. Glaringly. Painfully. Defense has been a season-long problem and it cost the Phillies a run in...

Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies, Pirates Reportedly Agree To Starting Pitcher Trade

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is on the verge of being traded. Fortunately for him, he won’t have to leave the state of Pennsylvania. Anderson is reportedly heading to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor leaguers Cristian Hernandez and Abrahan Gutierrez. The 31-year-old Anderson was 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts with the Pirates this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Why Jorge Soler Could Be A Great Acquisition

There is reason to be excited for new Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler. At first, it could be argued that the Atlanta Braves acquisition of Jorge Soler was one of the more puzzling moves at the trade deadline, not only for the Braves, but across the league. Especially since Soler is clearly a DH, now playing on a team in the National League.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Back in action

Bohm was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Bohm has been out since testing positive for coronavirus on the final day of the first half, though he was reportedly asymptomatic. He's been deemed ready to go after playing in a single rehab game for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies will hope his second half is better than his first, as he's hit just .243/.298/.343 this season after slashing .338/.400/.481 in his 44-game debut last year. Mauricio Llovera was optioned in a corresponding move.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Braves: Phils Back to .500 and Tied With Atlanta

Sleepy and sloppy, Phillies fall back under .500 with third straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are plenty of reasons to doubt that this Phillies team can hang around in the National League East race until the nights get cool in September. Three of them stood out...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Takes tough-luck loss

Suarez (4-3) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit across one inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees. Suarez entered the game with the score tied and one out in the bottom of the ninth with runners on second and third. He managed to get out of the jam without allowing a run, sending the game to extra innings. He remained in the game for the bottom of the 10th frame, when he surrendered a single that ended the game due to a runner starting on second base. Suarez has served as the team's primary closer across the last few weeks, and he's largely been successful in the role. Given that strong recent track record and his strong work in the ninth inning, this outing isn't likely to affect his ability to earn save chances moving forward.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Takes loss against Phillies

Fried (7-6) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Phillies after allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while fanning six across five innings. Fried was coming off a seven-inning gem in his previous start against Tampa Bay, but he couldn't carry that momentum into this outing and he's now given up at least three runs in three of his last four appearances. The fact that he has failed to pitch more than five innings in three of those outings doesn't bode well for his upside, either. He has obviously been trending in the wrong direction of late after beginning the season on a strong note. He posted a 2.51 ERA over an eight-start stretch between May 5 and June 18, but he owns a 5.00 ERA over his last five appearances.
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Another Day, Another Phillie Under Covid Protocols

COVID cases are spiking across the nation, as the Delta variant of the virus that ravaged India continues to spread throughout the United States. In step, the Phillies COVID cases continue accordingly. Once again, the Phillies have placed a player on COVID protocols. The Phillies announced that Travis Jankowski is...
MLBchatsports.com

Sleepy Phillies Have Absolutely Nothing for Braves in Latest Loss

If the Phillies remain interested in convincing Dave Dombrowski and Friends to buy ahead of next week’s trade deadline, you sure as hell wouldn’t know it. All right, here we go. Atlanta Braves. Big series, back at home. Time to make a move. Gotta come out hot. — Atlanta Braves...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies place Andrew McCutchen, Vince Velasquez on injured list

The Phillies made a few roster moves prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. Andrew McCutchen (left knee inflammation) and Vince Velasquez (right middle finger blister) have been placed on the 10-day injured list. They have also recalled Enyel De Los Santos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and reinstated Andrew Knapp from the paternity list. McCutchen’s IL stint is retroactive to Aug. 1 while Velasquez’s is retroactive to July 31.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants, Dodgers, Phillies interested in Pirates’ Tyler Anderson

The MLB trade deadline is near and Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson could soon be on the move. Sources say that the Pirates are looking to move the 31-year-old lefty this week with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies named as the most likely candidates to land him, according to Jon Morosi.
MLBNBC Sports

Victor Robles plays CF with praying mantis on his cap

Victor Robles has the defensive prowess to cover most of center field on his own. However, the Nationals outfielder ran out to his position for the ninth inning of Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a companion accompanying him. The praying mantis somehow made its way onto Robles’s...
MLBeopsports.com

Phillies Battle Back

The Phillies battle back in what seemed to be a long afternoon. In a thriller in South Philly, the Philadelphia Phillies came from seven runs down to pull out an 11-7 victory over the Wahington Nationals. Cristopher Sanchez threw more warm-up pitches than game pitches. In a dismal 1/3 of an inning in which he surrendered 4 runs on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout. It wasn’t much better for Connor Brogdon. He got lit up for 2 runs off 3 hits walking one and fanning 2 in his 1 2/3 innings.
MLBcrossingbroad.com

Phillies’ Bats Quiet As Late Mistakes Lead to Loss

The Phillies lost the first game of their doubleheader with the Nationals. They’re back below the .500 mark. Again. At best, a team that bills itself as a contender — or something of the sort — can only force a split of their four-game series with an opponent that appears on the verge of a massive trade deadline sale.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves and the roster rules for August

The trade deadline has passed, so the Atlanta Braves have to go with who they now have on the roster… almost. The days of August waiver trades are over, so the flurry of activity that brought the Atlanta Braves 3 more outfielders and a reliever in July will mean the end of any significant roster transactions for 2021.
MLBmasnsports.com

With chance for sweep, Nats collapse in loss to Phillies

Would you believe me if I told you this morning that the Nationals would have a very good chance to sweep the Phillies in today’s doubleheader after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors’ clubhouse, trade rumors heating up about Washington’s first starting pitching, an ominous forecast all day in Philadelphia and blowing a 7-0 lead in the second game?

