Sleepy and sloppy, Phillies fall back under .500 with third straight loss

Suarez (4-3) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit across one inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees. Suarez entered the game with the score tied and one out in the bottom of the ninth with runners on second and third. He managed to get out of the jam without allowing a run, sending the game to extra innings. He remained in the game for the bottom of the 10th frame, when he surrendered a single that ended the game due to a runner starting on second base. Suarez has served as the team's primary closer across the last few weeks, and he's largely been successful in the role. Given that strong recent track record and his strong work in the ninth inning, this outing isn't likely to affect his ability to earn save chances moving forward.
