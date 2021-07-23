Cancel
Willmar, MN

Kandiyohi County Public Health Holds Appreciation Event for COVID-19 Volunteers

By KWLM-NEWS
willmarradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar, MN)-- This past year, Kandiyohi County Public Health could not have carried out its COVID-19 response without the help of MANY generous volunteers. Kandiyohi County Public Health has been vaccinating for COVID-19 since December, 2020. They have given over 8,516 vaccinations. They have 67 great volunteers that have freely given 1,160 hours of their time working at the COVID-19 Drive Thru clinics to help them accomplish their mission to get vaccine out to our community.

