Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stearns County, MN

Stearns County K-9 Locates Missing Elderly Man

By KWLM-NEWS
willmarradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Wendel Township, Stearns County MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the report of a vehicle found in a drainage ditch on the 12000 block of 130th Avenue in St. Wendel Township. Upon arrival, deputies met with family members who were searching for 86 year old Ambrose Gertken, who had been driving the vehicle. Gertken had put his vehicle in the ditch and attempted to walk back to his residence. While walking to his residence he became lost and disorientated.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Stearns County, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
County
Stearns County, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#St Cloud Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles prepares to compete in balance beam final

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will confront her fears Tuesday and return to competition in the balance beam final, after she shocked the world by withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, looked focused and relaxed during a...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 1

Community Policy