Stearns County K-9 Locates Missing Elderly Man
(St. Wendel Township, Stearns County MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the report of a vehicle found in a drainage ditch on the 12000 block of 130th Avenue in St. Wendel Township. Upon arrival, deputies met with family members who were searching for 86 year old Ambrose Gertken, who had been driving the vehicle. Gertken had put his vehicle in the ditch and attempted to walk back to his residence. While walking to his residence he became lost and disorientated.www.willmarradio.com
