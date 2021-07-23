Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was set to end the week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk appetite, with the market’s focus now shifting to next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar index is on track to...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian Dollar#Interest Rates#Bank Australia#Fed#Reuters#U S Federal Reserve#Euro#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Westpac#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Flat, but Bullish Bets Continue Ahead of Jobs Data

Investing.com – The dollar was flat Monday after snapping its two-week win streak last, but the data continues to show traders are positioning for more upside ahead. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.1% to 92.08. U.S. dollar...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Pushed Higher by Falling Covid Cases and Weak Dollar

The pound experienced its strongest week of the year as it moved within touching distance of 1.40 against the dollar on Friday. The move higher has been prompted by a decline in Covid-19 cases in the UK and the robust economic recovery – and came ahead of a Bank of England meeting this week.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0.6993. The US July manufacturing ISM dipped to 59.5 (exp: 61.0, prev:...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Treasury traders eye supply-demand risks with yields near lows

The timing of major upcoming shifts in Treasury supply and demand will be crucial in determining if the recent downward trend in yields continues or finally reverses. The 10-year yield dropped 25 basis points in July, its biggest one-month fall since the pandemic panic rocked markets back in March 2020, and a fourth straight period of declines. Commentary from the Federal Reserve accompanying its most recent policy decision last week helped reinforce the idea among some observers that it’s in no huge hurry to withdraw policy support, adding to downward pressure on yields even as inflation ticks up.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Softens Amid Stronger Risk Appetites To Start August

Risk appetites snapped back after easing in the waning hours last month. The MSCI Asia Pacific equities jumped back after dropping 1.8% last week for the second week in a row. Japan's Topix and China's CSI 300 rose by more than 2%, and Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia gained more than 1%.
Marketskitco.com

Gold slips on improving risk appetite, U.S. jobs data in focus

* Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98/oz - technicals. * M&A rush, earnings power European stocks to new highs. Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as an increase in appetite for riskier assets weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investor focus turns to a key U.S. employment report due later in the week to gauge the health of the labour market.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
Businesskitco.com

ECB buys more bonds than countries sell to cap yields

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought many more bonds in the last two months than the euro zone's top four countries sold, in an effort to cap borrowing costs for a bloc still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Monday. The ECB bought 134.7...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Gains are Facing Pressure

The currency pair's gains were primarily due to the weakness of the US dollar, following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve and the announcement of lower-than-expected growth for the US economy. The euro is still facing pressures that may give up on its impact many of its gains, the most prominent of which is the expansion of the spread of the Corona Delta variable. This means the return of the closure restrictions, in addition to excluding the date for tightening the European Central Bank’s policy.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases $1,820 amid steady USD

Gold prices were supported on a soft greenback and risk-on sentiment at the start of the week. Record low real rates are offering support to the precious metals in the immediate term. Update:Gold prices edge lower on Tuesday after touching the $1,823 high in the previous session. The US Dollar...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down, investors eye U.S. jobs data

* Gold futures moving along a flat 200-day EMA - analyst (Adds comments, updates prices) Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of key U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week, an important parameter to determine the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future policy stance.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australian dollar rallies as RBA sticks to tapering

SYDNEY, August 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar popped higher on Tuesday after the country’s central bank surprised markets by sticking with plans to taper bond buying, arguing the economy will recover quickly once coronavirus lockdowns ease. The Aussie gained 0.6% to $0.7404 when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)...
Marketskitco.com

Falling bond yields push spot gold prices back to 200-day moving average

(Kitco News) - The gold market has found a new bounce in its step, with the cash market retesting its 200-day moving average as bond yields continue to drop. Bond yields in New York 's afternoon session dropped to a session low of 1.16%, which in turn has pushed spot gold prices to $1,815.40 an ounce, roughly unchanged on the day. Gold 's futures prices on Comex are still trading under the 200-day moving average but are near session highs.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down, Investors Gauge Fed’s Next Move Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors awaiting the latest U.S. jobs report to predict the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Gold futures were down 0.49% to $1,813.35 by 1:15 AM ET (5:15 AM GMT), remaining above the $1,800 mark. Investors had been somewhat...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sterling edges higher; market optimistic about UK COVID-19 outlook

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sterling rose in early London trading on Tuesday, helped by recent falls in COVID-19 infections in Britain and optimism around Britain’s easing of lockdown restrictions. After most lockdown measures in England were dropped in July, the pound had a rebound, reaching as high as $1.39835...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Cautious tone from the BoE to hit the pound – HSBC

Economists at HSBC do not expect a hawkish shift at the Bank of England’s meeting on Thursday, August 5. Therefore, the GBP/USD pair may suffer some downside pressure following a dovish “Old Lady”. Sterling to depreciate over the short-term. “The GBP remains somewhat attuned to global risk appetite and so...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Tapering Talk Boosts Yen and Aussie

Stock markets mostly dipped yesterday, fueled partly by comments from a voting member of the Federal Reserve that tapering of QE should begin next month. USD/JPY responded by moving down a little more as it moves towards challenging its 2-month low price near an area of key support around 109.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy