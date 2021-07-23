The little low pressure that could
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a wild weather Thursday evening in Northern Clay and Duval counties. Although there were numerous counties under severe thunderstorm warnings, Exact Track 4D didn’t see the two categories for severe thunderstorms actually take place. Hail greater than an inch (at the surface) and / or winds at or above 60 mph were never recorded. Nor were there any significant reports of trees down or wind damage. All good things.www.news4jax.com
Comments / 0