The Mets got their weekend series against the Blue Jays started with a 3-0 victory. Tylor Megill started for the Amazins and was again very effective, pitching six shutout innings against the powerhouse Toronto lineup. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso hit two homers—his second of which went 450 feet into the second decker in left-center field—to score all of the Mets’ runs, and Seth Lugo, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz combined for three shutout innings to secure the victory. Also, there was a horse.