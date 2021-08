The Rangers new $21.85 million dollar man, Barclay Goodrow, previously had connections to the Rangers, which he revealed this morning. Goodrow said that, after he went undrafted, during the summer of 2012, he got invited by the Rangers to play with New York’s prospects in Traverse City, only to see the tournament cancelled. He then signed an ATO with the Connecticut Whale, but never played for the team. At the time, he was playing junior hockey in the OHL, in Brampton. Then, in March 2014, he was signed by San Jose and continued to play in their system until just before the pandemic, when he was traded to Tampa Bay.