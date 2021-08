NHL teams have released their schedules for the 2021-22 season, so we now know when the first game at UBS Arena will be: Saturday, Nov. 20, when the Islanders host Calgary. That game will be the 14th of the Isles’ season, as they will open with 13 straight on the road (starting on Oct. 14 in Carolina) before christening the UBS Arena the weekend before Thanksgiving – and they will close the regular-season at the new barn with the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose second of two visits to Belmont will come in the season-finale on April 28.