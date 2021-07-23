Grand Island Public Library replacing old computers

The Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. Animal Adventures: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9. An alligator, snakes, chinchilla, ferret, guinea pigs, hedgehog, rat, hairless rat, “skinny pig”, different types of rabbits, lizards, tortoises, turtles and frogs are all coming for a visit. Animal Adventures will provide information about each creature and give audience members a chance to see and pet the animals in this show presented by the Needham Free Public Library live and in-person at the Memorial Park Gazebo, 92 Rosemary St., for families with children ages 4 and older. Attendees should bring a blanket or chairs to use on the grass and arrive early to set up a spot and space out between groups. Registration is required for this free event. Register at https://needhamlibrary.org/events. This event, sponsored by the Friends of the Needham Public Library, and is part of the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program for children sponsored by the Needham Free Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Institute of Museum and Library Services with support from the National Women’s Hockey League team Boston Pride.