Joplin’s Freeman Hospital adds third COVID unit
JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Hospital in Joplin responded to the rising number of Coronavirus-infected patients they’ve taken in during the last month and a half by creating a third unit dedicated to COVID-19. “If we go back in time a couple of months back, we kind of had it in the 10 to 15 patient range per day. We’re now seeing consistently up into the 40s and 50s again which is pretty similar to our high water marks over the winter,” said Dr. Robert McNab, Freeman’s Director of COVID Services.www.koamnewsnow.com
Comments / 0