Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers sign middle linebacker Fred Warner to 5-year extension

By JOSH DUBOW
Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Warner's all-around play helped earn him the richest contract ever given to an off-ball linebacker in the NFL. Now that he got that reward he wants to upgrade one specific element to his game by improving his ability as a blitzer. “That is for sure a point of emphasis...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Demeco Ryans
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Middle Linebacker#American Football#Sportsinfo Solutions#Nextgen#Niner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Fred Warner is worth every penny 49ers gave him

The 49ers gave linebacker Fred Warner a five-year, $95 million contract that reset the market. Niner Noise explains why he is worth every penny. Contracts and contract extensions in the NFL are perhaps the most unique of any sport. Because of a hard cap, partially guaranteed contracts, and no max contract limit, any player could be conceivably paid any amount any year. The guiding principle of contracts then becomes a keyword every football fan has heard at least once: positional value.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Will Fred Warner Surpass Patrick Willis as a 49ers Great?

Extending Fred Warner was an obvious choice for the 49ers. Two of his three seasons in the league, Warner has played at a high level. In fact, I'd even argue in 2019 that he was already playing at an All Pro caliber level. Even his rookie season was a sweet one.
NFLRealGM

Fred Warner Expects To Blitz More Under 49ers' New DC

The San Francisco 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid linebacker earlier this week. With the 49ers moving from Robert Saleh to DeMeco Ryans as its new defensive coordinator, Warner is expecting to blitz more in 2021. "That is for sure a point of emphasis going into this season, the...
NFLPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Report: San Francisco 49ers, Fred Warner Reach Agreement On 5-Year, $95 Million Contract Extension

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — With the opening of 2021 NFL training camp less than a week away, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly reached an agreement with star linebacker Fred Warner on a $95 million contract extension that would run through the 2026 season. Warner is entering the final year of his current contract so the team was anxious to get a deal in place to keep the heart and soul of their heralded defense on the roster for years to come. ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited sources in breaking the news of the deal. According to Schefter, deal includes $40.5 million guaranteed, second only to C.J. Mosley’s $51 million guarantee with the New York Jets. Warner, a former third-round draft pick out of BYU, earned a Pro Bowl berth during the 2020-2021 season, recording 125 tackles — 79 of them solo stops — and two interceptions. During his career, Warner has been one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL, accumulating 366 total tackles — 252 solo — and 16 pass breakups. The 49ers report to camp on July 27 and face the Kansas City Chiefs in their first preseason game on Aug. 14th.
NFLchatsports.com

Fred Warner’s contract puts Chiefs linebacker costs in perspective

May 25, 2021; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during Organized Team Activities at San Francisco 49ers Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. Just like every other NFL team, the K.C. Chiefs have a lot of players whom they are rewarding with...
NFLNiners Nation

What Fred Warner’s deal tells us about the state of the 49ers

Whether it’s here on Niners Nation or during podcasts, one of the things we have preached is that actions speak louder than words. The smartest way to evaluate a team is to judge them by what they do rather than what they say. Now that the 49ers have given Fred Warner a considerable amount of money, one thing is clear: This team thinks they can win a Super Bowl this year, regardless of who starts at quarterback.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Darius Leonard reacts to Fred Warner’s record 49ers extension that he’s about to surpass

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner agreed to a five-year, $95 million extension (over $40 million guaranteed) on Wednesday, with that $19 million annual number making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history. That record isn’t expected to last long, though, with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard lurking with his own massive contract agreement ahead.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Morning Report: Fred Warner Signs On for Five More Years in SF

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines. 49ers signing star LB Fred Warner to a 5-year, $95 million extension. By David Bonilla. Jul 21, 2021. According to Mike Garafolo...
NFLthesfnews.com

Fred Warner Agrees To 49ers $95 Million Contract

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Fred Warner agreed to a five-year $95 million contract on July 21. The contract will make Warner the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history. Warner’s deal includes a $40.5 million guarantee that surpasses the previous $18 million average annual value held by Seattle...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Fred Warner, like George Kittle, ready to focus on 49ers after contract

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Fred Warner is relieved that his 49ers future is locked up and now he can focus on football. More San Francisco 49ers News. George Kittle, Joe Staley, others react to 49ers...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Fred Warner must do even more for 49ers after contract extension

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Fred Warner has done everything asked of him since he became the quarterback of the defense. His massive contract extension means it's time for the 49ers to ask even more of him.
NFLPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

What Fred Warner means to the 49er defense

The San Francisco 49ers made Fred Warner the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL yesterday. As a result, Warner won't have to worry about contract questions during training camp and can now focus on the pursuit of the Niner's sixth Lombardi trophy. I talked about how the linebacker core can be...
NFLallfans.co

NFC Notes: Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

Contract details are now available for the full five-year, $95.225 million extension 49ers LB Fred Warner signed to remain in San Francisco, via Pro Football Talk. The deal breaks out as follows:. Signing bonus of $12.32 million, 2021 base salary of $920,000, guaranteed. 2022 includes a base salary of $2.564...
NFLkslsports.com

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Congratulates 49ers’ Fred Warner On Big Contract Extension

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah State and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner congratulated former BYU and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner on signing a massive contract extension. Warner reportedly agreed to a record-setting deal with the Niners on Wednesday, July 21. According to ESPN’s Adam...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Fred Warner’s Laying the Blueprint for Brother Troy and 49ers Defense

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Lauded for his blossoming young career, Warner is eager for his brother to create a legacy of his own. More San Francisco 49ers News. John Lynch: 49ers defense 'feeds off' Fred...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Fred Warner impressed with 49ers’ offseason, excited to get stars back

198 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers headed into the offseason with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the roster's future. They exited the 2020 season with nearly 40 players scheduled to become free agents, unrestricted or otherwise, like Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk, Jason Verrett, and K'Waun Williams.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...

Comments / 0

Community Policy